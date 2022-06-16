Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Gilas Youth punches ticket to quarterfinals after rout of Kazakhstan

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    Gilas youth vs Kazakhstan
    PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

    GILAS Pilipinas Youth advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Fiba Under-16 Asian Championship after trouncing Kazakhstan, 83-60, on Thursday at the Al-Gharafa Sports Club Multi-Purpose Hall in Doha.

    Bryan Competente led the Philippines with 15 points built around a pair of three-pointers, to go with six rebounds while Jacob Bayla dropped 13 points, nine boards, six steals, and three dimes in the do-or-die game.

    Kristian Porter also got 12 points and nine boards off the bench, Alex Konov had 11 points and five rebounds, and Zain Mahmood tallied 10 points, six boards, and three dimes as Gilas Youth sealed a Final 8 date with Group A top seed Australia.

    The winner will not only gain a semifinal seat, but will also punch a ticket to the 2022 Fiba Under-17 World Cup next month.

    The Filipinos used a 27-point second quarter to break free from a close 29-26 affair and take a 53-35 halftime lead. The lead reached as high as 26 points.

    Gilas Youth also had its best shooting game to date, making seven of 24 shots from deep for a 29-percent clip.

    Daniil Severgin led the way for Kazakhstan with 24 points, nine boards, seven steals, and three assists in the loss.

    The scores:

    PHILIPPINES 83 - Competente 15, Bayla 13, Porter 12, Konov 11, Mahmood 10, Gemao 7, Harris 5, Bahay 4, Jones 3, Nieto 2, Reyes 1, Romero 0.

    KAZAKHSTAN 60 - Severgin 24, Dyussenov 17, Kuantayev 10, Mukhazhanov 4, Maksot 3, Marat 2, Aukesh 0, Samoilov 0, Muratuly 0, Khangereyev 0, Aitkulov 0, Yessimkhan 0.

    Quarters: 26-17, 53-35, 73-51, 83-60.

    PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

