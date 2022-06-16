Meralco turns it up late to rip Converge for back-to-back wins

ANTIPOLO – Meralco exploded in the fourth period to defeat Converge, 90-74, on Thursday at the Ynares Center to gain a share of the lead in the PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup.

Aaron Black, Allein Maliksi, and Chris Newsome headed the Bolts’ offensive onslaught in the final period to turn away the FiberXers in their first blowout loss of their franchise.

The Bolts now join San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra atop the team standings with a 2-0 win-loss record after outscoring the FiberXers, 29-14, in the final period.

The FiberXers fell to 1-3, after their second straight defeat.

Black equaled his career-high as he finished with 25 points, while Maliksi had 22 points including five threes. Newsome added 19 points for the Bolts. The three combined for 22 points in the fourth.

The Bolts also outrebounded the FiberXers, 57-44, in the match with Raymond Almazan hauling 15 rebounds and Cliff Hodge 10.

“The key to beating this team today was to do a good job in the rebounds. We went into this game understanding that they were averaging 57 rebounds a game. We don’t want to be in a situation where you play good defense but you can’t get the rebounds,” said Meralco coach Norman Black.

Meralco also spoiled the effort of Taylor Browne, who had a career-high 14 points for Converge.

The FiberXers trailed by just two early in the fourth, 64-62, but the Bolts went on a 23-5 run to take an 87-67 lead, the largest in the contest.

Jeo Ambohot had a double-double as the rookie totaled 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The scores:

Meralco 90 – Black 25, Maliksi 22, Newsome 19, Hodge 6, Hugnatan 6, Almazan 5, Jose 4, Quinto 3, Banchero 0, Caram 0, Pasaol 0, Pascual 0, Baclao 0.

Converge 74 – Browne 14, Ambohot 10, Teng 8, Adamos 7, DiGregorio 6, Racal 6, Ahanmisi 5, Arana 4, Lojera 4, Murrel 3, Tolomia 2, Hill 2, Stockton 2, Ilagan 1, Bulanadi 0.

Quarters: 20-23; 44-35; 61-60; 90-74.

