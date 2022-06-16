Trollano finishes what Alas started as NLEX rallies past TNT

ANTIPOLO – Don Trollano drained a jumper with 2.2 seconds left as NLEX fought back from 12 points down to beat TNT, 90-89, on Thursday in the PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center.

NLEX vs TNT recap

Trollano hit the twinner in a seesaw final minutes of the contest as the Road Warriors improved their mark to 2-1.

Kevin Alas also helped NLEX come back in the game as the Road Warriors regained their winning ways after losing to San Miguel last week.

Continue reading below ↓

“We expected na magiging mahirap ang laban ang TNT. Defending champion sila. Isa pang nagpahirap sa amin sa preparation is we were well-scouted,” said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao, referring to the transfer of his assistant coach Jojo Lastimosa to TNT to take over the role as team manager.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

NLEX won after trailing, 78-66, early in the fourth, spoiling the huge effort of RR Pogoy on his 30th birthday.

Calvin Oftana added a team-high 20 points, while JR Quinahan scored 18 points for NLEX as they also contributed in the comeback.

But it was Alas who took the cudgels, scoring 11 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter fueled by an earful from head coach Yeng Guiao during their comeback bid.

Alas committed a turnover, opting a lob pass to Oftana on a two-on-one break that led to a Troy Rosario basket to give TNT an 80-72 lead.

That turned out to be the only field goal in NLEX’s 14-2 run as Alas scored the final six points of that run to tie the game at 80-80.

Continue reading below ↓

Alas also scored five straight points including a go-ahead free throw with 39.4 seconds left to give NLEX an 88-87 lead but Rosario responded with a jumper with 8.2 seconds left for a TNT lead that proved to be shortlived.

Pogoy finished with 28 points including 17 in the first half but TNT dropped to 2-2.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:

NLEX 90 – Oftana 20, Quinahan 18, Alas 16, Trollano 11, Rosales 8, Magat 5, Ighalo 4, Miranda 2, Soyud 2, Varilla 2, Semerad 2, Chua 0.

TNT 89 – Pogoy 28, Erram 11, Rosario 11, K. Williams 11, Castro 8, Khobuntin 5, Heruela 5, Alejandro 4, Cruz 2, Reyes 2, Tungcab 2, Marcelo 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0, Banal 0.

Quarters: 26-24; 45-52; 66-74; 90-89.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.