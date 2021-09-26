Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    News you need to know: Ginebra in, Japeth out; Playoffs begin

    by spin.ph staff
    1 Hour ago
    IT’S Barangay Ginebra against TNT Tropang Giga in the 1 vs 8 matchup of the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals.

    The Gin Kings got through by defeating Phoenix in the play-in match on Saturday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym.

    Barangay Ginebra now faces a tough task of beating league-leading TNT twice for a place in the semifinals.

    Coach Tim Cone is in the playoffs for the 39th straight conference.



    Japeth Aguilar injury update

    JAPETH Aguilar is likely out for the rest of the conference following the sprained MCL he suffered late in the elimination round.

    Aguilar was sent home on Friday, a day before Barangay Ginebra’s play-in game against Phoenix.

    The high-flying forward sprained his knee in Ginebra's elimination-round game against TnT Tropang Giga, and missed the team's final three elimination-round games.

    Cone said team has not seen improvement on Aguilar's condition two weeks since he suffered the injury.

    June Mar Fajardo, Greg Slaughter

    Playoffs begin

    THE PBA Philippine Cup playoffs get underway, with Magnolia taking on Rain or Shine in the first match on Sunday.

    The Hotshots, No. 3 after the eliminations, face No. 6 Elasto Painters in the first match of a best-of-three series.

    Fourth seed San Miguel takes on No. 5 Northport also in a best-of-three series starting on Sunday.

    Others quarterfinal matchups will have top seed TNT Tropang Giga vs No. 8 Ginebra, and No. 2 Meralco against NLEX.

