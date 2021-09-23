Fajardo-Slaughter rematch set as quarterfinal pairings almost complete

THE stage has been set as the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs reel off starting Sunday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym.

PBA playoff matchups 2021

As top seed TnT Tropang Giga awaits which between Phoenix and defending champion Barangay Ginebra it will face in the quarterfinals series, the rest of the field already are gearing up for their respective match ups.

Tim Cone's Ginebra and Phoenix under Topex Robinson are set to dispute the No. 8 seed.

Continue reading below ↓

No. 2 seed Meralco Bolts just need to win against seventh seed NLEX Road Warriors for a return trip to the semifinals of this same conference for the second straight year.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Bolts finished the elimination round strong by winning all of their four games coming back from quarantine protocols for a 9-2 record, while the Road Warriors were relegated at no. 7 with a 5-6 mark after losing to the Bolts in their final outing, 104-101.

The Tropang Giga, who lost just once in 11 games, likewise own a twice-to-beat edge against the winner of the Kings-Fuel Masters playoff for the last quarterfinals berth to be disputed on Saturday.

Meanwhile, third seed Magnolia (8-3) faces no. 6 Rain or Shine (6-5) in a best-of-three series, and no. 4 San Miguel (7-4) battles no. 5 NorthPort (6-5) in a similar race-to-two affair.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Batang Pier and Elasto Painters ended up tied with similar win-loss record, but NorthPort ended up with the higher seeding following its 91-88 overtime victory over Rain or Shine.

Continue reading below ↓

Failing to make the quarterfinals are Terrafirma (4-7), Alaska (3-8), and Blackwater (0-11)

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.