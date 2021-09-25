Cone on Ginebra chances vs top seed TnT: ‘Our guys will battle’

TIM Cone was so engrossed at just getting the job done against Phoenix and clinch the last bus to the quarterfinals of the PBA Philippine Cup that he hardly had time to ponder on what awaits Baranga Ginebra come the playoffs.

Well, no less than top seed and twice-to-beat TnT Tropang Giga are right there at the doorstep and waiting for the defending champions.

TNT vs Ginebra preview

Asked about how he sees matching up with a Tropang Giga side that has been souped-up in just about every position, Cone said he hasn’t thought about it at all.

“I don’t see it very much right now. I’ll see it a little bit later on. It’s a little bit fresh right now. You can’t help but think about it,” Cone exclaimed after the Kings beat the Phoenix Fuel Masters in their Saturday do-or-die encounter at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym.

Deep inside though, the league’s most accomplished coach knows the Kings have their work cut out for them.

In its lone meeting with TnT this conference, Ginebra was blown into pieces, 88-67, as explosive rookie guard Mikey Williams torched the Kings for 27 points.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Cone described the Tropang Giga, now under coach Chot Reyes again, as a great and extremely confident team, which only has a single loss to show in 11 games during the eliminations.

“They’re playing extremely good basketball. They’ve hardly been touched. I think the only team that really gave them a run for their money was San Miguel,” he said.

“But aside from that, they pretty dominated just about everybody,” added Cone. “We know our road is tough, there is no doubt about it. But our guys will battle.”

