Pingris responds to ‘retire agad’ basher accusing him of living off Bossing Vic

NOTED Dota fan Marc Pingris is, for now, signing up for another MOBA. Together with Olympian skateboarder Margielyn Didal, he’s been tapped by Mobile Legends as an endorser, right before the much-awaited M3 world championships.

In one of their marketing videos, the two athlete endorsers, along with Blacklist International’s Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna, read out comments from bashers who took very painful potshots at their career, their attitude, or even their sexuality.

Take this comment, aimed at the Pinoy Sakuragi:

“Retire agad? Ayaw ni bossing yan magiging palamunin ka.”

Earlier this year, Pingris announced his retirement after 16 years in the PBA, to start a new chapter in his life, as he said in a lengthy Instagram post at the time. His father-in-law, meanwhile, is none other than Vic Sotto, widely known as "Bossing."

To the basher, Pingris responded, “Ako po, start ako mag-basketball, talagang nag-ipon po ako sa future namin ni Danica at mga bata. Hindi po kami umaasa kay Daddy. May sarili po akong pera, may sarili po akong business, dahil pinaghandaan ko po yun. Laki po ako sa hirap, alam ko yung hirap na wala kang makain.”

Marc Pingris declares, 'Role player lang ako'

Another commenter said, “‘Superstar’ ng PBA? san banda lol”

“Hindi po ako superstar,” said the certified member of the PBA’s list of its 40 greatest players of all time. “Role player lang po ako. Pero meron po akong inambag sa team namin.”

Among those “ambag”? Nine championships, as well as nods for two-time Finals MVP, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, eight-time All-Defensive Team, three-time Second Mythical Team, Most Improved Player, and 15-time All Star.

You can watch the full video below. OhMyV33nus also responds to a hater calling him “Bading pang gatong sa impyerno”, and Didal gives her two cents on a critic who said, “Feeling kc tong babae na to.”

It’s all part of Mobile Legends' new campaign, "Pilipinas Lang Malakas: Fight As One", that aims to inspire gamers and athletes alike to rise up from their beginnings and stand united.

The M3 World Championships will kick off on December 6, and will feature both Blacklist International and Onic PH as the Philippine representatives.

