People

Magnolia OG Marc Pingris offers prayers, advice as beloved team bats for title

by Kate Reyes
1 Hour ago
(Left) Marc Pingris when he was still active with the Magnolia Hotshots.
PHOTO: (Left) Jerome Ascano

ALTHOUGH he already called it quits earlier this year, Marc Pingris still has Magnolia's back as the team enters title contention against TNT Tropang Giga in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

Last week, the Hotshots punched a ticket to the championship round after beating Meralco in the Game Five of its semis series. Meanwhile, TNT ousted San Miguel in a blowout Game 7 last weekend to claim the opposite spot.

Pingris couldn't be happier for the team that he called home for more than decade. Under the Magnolia banner, the Pinoy Sakuragi raked in seven championships in his 16-year career in the pro. He officially retired from basketball last May.

    Pingris gives advice to Magnolia for Philippine Cup

    "Alam ko hindi madali 'yan dahil magaling ang TNT, kaya magtulungan lang sila lahat," the Pozzorubio, Pangasinan native advised.

    Magnolia relies heavily on the likes of Paul Lee, Ian Sangalang, Calvin Abueva, Mark Barroca, Jio Jalalon, and Rome Dela Rosa among others that delivered well throughout the bubble season.

    "Lahat naman sila [dapat magstep-up] basta finals," said Pingris, who only just turned 40. "Basta good luck lang, at pinagpi-pray ko sila."

    Magnolia last made it to the finals in the 2019 Philippine Cup, where it bowed down to the San Miguel Beermen.

