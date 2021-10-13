Margielyn Didal's new NB Numeric shoe is inspired by Cebu's famous 'pusô'

REMEMBERING her humble beginnings, the new shoe from Margielyn Didal's New Balance Numeric line is inspired by the Cebuano rice cake 'pusô' that she used to sell out on the streets as a growing child.

The new NB Numeric 272 sports a black suede base, with an upper of greenish tan in a woven texture, designed to resemble the coconut-leaf wrapping of the delicacy.

Pusô is a "hanging rice" delicacy in Central Visayas. It got its name because of the wrapped product's similarity to a heart symbol.

Continue reading below ↓

This isn't the first New Balance Numeric that was designed by Didal, who finished seventh in the last Tokyo 2021 women's skateboarding event.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

To further pay tribute to her career and her hometown, her initials M.A.D. are inscribed on the heel of the right shoe, while her area code is embossed on the left.

The pair also sports two-tone laces.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Margielyn Didal talks about the New Balance Numeric

"My inspiration for my new shoes is the 'pusô', it is made of rice covered with coconut leaves. You see the details on the side, when you touch it, it's like holding the pusô," she said. "I don't know how to make one but my mom makes one, fill it with rice grain, then have it boiled."

"It's like me cause I love rice, I can't live without rice," she added.

Even New Balance's promotional photos for the upcoming shoe looks undeniably Pinoy.

Continue reading below ↓

The brand did not indicate a release date or retail price, and instead said, "Her new shoe drops in New Balance, The Athlete's Foot Philippines, and Common Ground very soon."

In April 2020, she released her first colorway in the line with a NB 379 sporting the colors of the Philippine flag.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.