Among Marc Pingris' retirement plans? 'Dota 2', of course

HE might've already called it quits with basketball, but Marc Pingris assured SPIN Life that he will be still be active in sports.

Specifically, esports.

On Tuesday night, the 'Pinoy Sakuragi', one of the most regarded big men in the Philippine basketball scene, announced his retirement after 16 colorful years in the PBA.

His retirement plan? A different kind of game time.

"Sa Dota, nood kayo haha," the 39-year-old Magnolia Hotshots forward told SPIN Life when we asked him about what he was going to do now.

Alongside San Miguel big man June Mar Fajardo, Pingris is one of the most prominent PBA players who are also very much into the arena battler Dota.

In fact, just last month, he showcased his brand-new home gaming rig at home, tagging June Mar, Kiefer Ravena, Robert Bolick, and strength coach Aldo Panlilio.

To formally announce his curtain call, Pingris uploaded a lengthy heartfelt post on social media.

