What it was like for Ginebra fans after first game back in almost two years

“GINEBRA! Ginebra! Ginebra!”

After nearly two years, a familiar chant was once again heard up to the rafters as Ginebra fans trooped back to Smart Areneta Coliseum after two years.

With a limited capacity as per IATF protocols, Barangay Ginebra sat down to watch the team’s first Governor’s Cup matchup inside the Big Dome versus import-less Northport Batang Pier. And despite the restrictions, fans and players alike tried their best to recreate the spirit of pre-pandemic fandom.

Joe Devance, currently sidelined due to an injury, along with Mark Caguioa, Jared Dillinger and Aljon Mariano braved the audience to take selfies with fans during halftime. However, whenever one clump of selfie-takers threatened to grow too crowded, security stepped in to maintain social distancing.

Fans also happily pointed out that Coach Tim Cone and staff were back to their usual attire of long sleeves and tie.

During the PBA games in the Clark, Bacolor, and Pasig bubble, Cone and his coaching staff would usually wear polo shirts with the team’s logo.

Ginebra fans take up familiar team chant

In the second half of the game, Ginebra fans started to chant the popular “Ginebra! Ginebra! Ginebra!” twice when both sophomore Arvin Tolentino and newly-acquired Sidney Omwubere took shots from beyond the arch.

NorthPort fans in attendance also did their best to rally their side. Robert Bolick got the biggest cheers whenever the ball was in his possession. And — in another throwback to the time before COVID-19 — they trooped out quickly even before the game was over, praying that their team’s next game would do better.

At the end of the ballgame, it was Barangay Ginebra who won after a dominating performance over Batang Pier, 108-82. Arvin Tolentino scored a career-high 16 points.

The PBA officially opened its doors to fans on December 15 in Araneta — the first time since the opening ceremonies of the PBA Philippine Cup last March 2020.

