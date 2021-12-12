Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Dillinger suffers tendon tear, but Caguioa, Aljon set for return

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Jared Dillinger, Mark Caguioa, and Joe Devance watch the Ginebra-Alaska game in civvies.
    Jared Dillinger, Mark Caguioa, and Joe Devance watch the Ginebra-Alaska game in civvies.
    PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

    JARED Dillinger is out of the entire 2021 PBA Governors Cup after suffering a torn patellar tendon in practice.

    Ginebra coach Tim Cone said the veteran guard went down with the injury a few days before the Kings' debut game in the season-ending meet while trying to dunk the ball in practice.

    Dillinger is set to undergo surgery within the week.

    'Big blow'

    "It's a big blow for us," said Cone of losing Dillinger for the campaign. "He was trying to dunk the ball and landed badly.

    "So we're counting on him being out (for the conference)."

    Mark Caguioa is recovering from a strained calf.

    Dillinger showed up in street clothes together with three other injured Ginebra players in Joe Devance, Aljon Mariano, and Mark Caguioa in Ginebra's 80-77 win over Alaska Sunday night at the Ynares Sports Arena.

    Devance is recovering from off-season surgery and remains a long way back, although Caguioa (strained calf) and Mariano (knee ankle) could be back practicing for the team within the week.

      "Aljon just got a check up a couple of days ago and he might start doing some drills with the team," Cone said.

      "We expect to get Mark back for sure this week as long as there is no setback."

