Ginebra much too good for import-less NorthPort

BARANGAY Ginebra treated its fans, back after nearly two years at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum, with a blowout victory over NorthPort, 108-82, on Friday night in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup.

Justin Brownlee led the Gin Kings with 28 points, nine rebounds, and six assists as his team led from start to finish against an import-less Batang Pier side on their way to a second successive victory in the young conference.

Arvin Tolentino also had a huge night, pouring in a career-high 16 points including four three-pointers to deal NorthPort its fourth loss in as many games.

Chants of “Ginebra! Ginebra!” rang out inside the venue following every huge Gin Kings run as Friday marked the first game the league's most populat team played before a live audience during the pandemic.

Barangay Ginebra's romp also spoiled the effort of Robert Bolick, who scored a career-high 32 points in a losing stand.

“What stood out I thought was our defense,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone, back to wearing his traditional long sleeves and tie for the game after settling for casual attire in the league's bubble tournaments.

“I thought Bolick shredded us. He had a tremendous game. He just shot the ball extremely well. He made tough shots and got in transition. He is really a special player. But I thought we did a good job at rotating.”

'Wow, I never heard that'

LA Tenorio scored 14 points including the first field goal of the game - a three-pointer that put the fans in a vibrant mood from the get go.

“I remember us making the first basket and there was a roar. And I go ‘Wow, I never heard that,’” said Cone.

Japeth Aguilar added 11 points in a balanced effort that saw Ginebra run away with a 27-14 lead in the first quarter as the Gin Kings dominated even without starting guard Stanley Pringle, who faces a long layoff owing to a knee injury.

Scottie Thompson had eight points, eight rebounds, and eight assists in the game, a day after flying in from Davao for his wedding.

The scores:

Barangay Ginebra 108 – Brownlee 28, Tolentino 16, Tenorio 14, J. Aguilar 11, Thompson 8, Standhardinger 8, Salado 7, Onwubere 7, Enriquez 6, Chan 3, Caperal 0, R. Aguilar 0, Ayaay 0.

NorthPort 82 – Bolick 32, Taha 8, Malonzo 7, Slaughter 7, Santos 7, Ferrer 6, Balanza 4, Cruz 4, Grey 3, Elorde 2, Rike 2, Subido 0, Doliguez 0.

Quarters: 27-14; 54-39 79-62; 108-82.

