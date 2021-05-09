Joe Devance shares battle with COVID-19: 'Thought I was gonna die'

JOE Devance is the latest PBA player to share that he has tested positive for COVID-19, thankful that he has since made a full recovery.

The veteran Ginebra forward gave a very personal account of his tough ordeal in his popular YwouTube account, admitting there was a point where he felt 'I was gonna die.'

"Last night was rough. I didn't think I was going to make it out alive. I even sent a message to my wife cause I thought I was gonna die," Devance shared in the video.

He is among the first PBA players to come out publicly in his fight against COVID-19. Magnolia big man Ian Sangalang gave a similar account in his own YouTube channel.

Devance bared that he was in close contact with a friend who tested positive, prompting him to immediately take a swab test.

It wasn't long before the symptoms manifested, namely body aches, slight cough, chills, and headaches that kept the 6-foot-7 Fil-American player in bed for days.

Devance shared that his wife Monica also tested positive of the virus.

After starting to experience symptoms, the Ginebra big man said he initially took a rapid test at home which came out with a negative result.

"I would love to believe that rapid test but most likely, those things don't work," he said.

Devance also showed viewers his bedside medications made up of capsules of zinc, vitamin C, vitamin D, Tylenol, and melatonin to ease the body pains and help him sleep well at night.

Aside from the medications, Joe shared he also put himself through steam therapy in his home sauna.

While Devance's condition improved, he admitted worrying about his health, given the literature written about patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

"I'm a little bit worried cause I heard about the symptoms even after you're COVID-free with your lungs, that you could only use a certain amount and I already have problems with my conditioning so I'm a little bit worried about that," said the 39-year-old, who is preparing for his 14th season in the PBA.

"But we'll see. We'll cross the bridge when we get there. I just gotta fight this battle right now."

In true JDV fashion, he still found a way to have fun in the middle of his quarantine and had a haircut, happy to have gotten through the toughest phase of his battle with the virus.

"I had a lot of movement today. I thought I was gonna die the last few days, but I'm back," said the 11-time champion. "I still had to quarantine, my body still aches a little bit but for the most part, I feel a little bit better."

Devance eventually recovered from the virus, but noted that he's still far from full fitness.

"I'm feeling a lot better, still not 100-percent, still winded, I get tired going up and down the stairs, but I'm feeling a lot better. And I think the worst has passed now," he said while working out in his garage.

"It was tough at first. I was taking a lot of medication, vitamins, you know, all that good stuff. And now I'm feeling a lot better."

Devance also took the opportunity to remind his fans to take the virus seriously, saying that as much as we all want to go back to our old lives, safety must always come first.

"I just want to wish you guys the best. Please take this virus seriously," he said.

"I'm real thankful for not having really bad symptoms, as far as getting hospitalized and all that kind of stuff. I'm sure as you guys saw, there was a good three, four days where I was struggling really, really badly, but other than that, I was fatigued but that was about it. So I'm thankful that me and my wife, we feel great now. We made it out, we made it alive.

"Sorry to say there's a lot of people that didn't make it through, struggling a lot more than we did."