Alex Eala eager to wear the PH flag on the international stage

TAKING on the international stage is no longer foreign to Alex Eala.

After all, the teen tennis ace begun joining international competitions at the young age of eight. And as a scholar in the Rafael Nadal Academy, she's already won titles in several major tournaments in juniors play, including two Grand Slam Doubles in the Australian Open 2020 and in the French Open 2021.

She also logged her highest rank yet in the Juniors world circuit at No. 2, before she fell to No. 4 a few weeks ago.

The 16-year-old also won her maiden ITF pro title last January, at a $15,000 tiff in Mallorca, Spain.

With loads of experiences under her belt, there's still a couple of things Alex wants to achieve in the near future of her still-young career — including playing for the Philippines.

"I'm looking forward to [playing for the national team] so much, it's everyone's dream to represent their country," she said in a recent episode of Power & Play with Noli Eala, her uncle. "Representing the country is bigger than just my individual sport."

On the radar are the 31st Southeast Asian Games and the Asian Games, both penciled for 2022. (The Vietnamese organizing committee, however, has not yet finalized the list of sports and events for the biennial event.)

Alex Eala not planning to play for any country other than the PH

In 2019, Eala had already expressed her interest in playing for the PH in the 30th SEA Games. However, there was a conflict in her schedule that time. And while Eala is based in Spain at the moment, the teen tennis sensation assured listeners that the blue, red, and yellow flag are the only nation colors she's looking to rep.

"I've always identified as a Filipino so I don't really plan on doing that [change of citizenship]," she said.

Eala also talked about the foot injury which sidelined her over the past few weeks, resulting to a much slower competition pace than what we've seen during the year.

Alex, assured, though, that she's recovering well, and is close to getting back into 100-percent shape.

"It’s now almost fully healed, I can start joining tournaments in a few weeks, it's nothing too serious," she said. "Because of this slight injury I had more time to go to the gym work on my fitness, I'm more fit than I was before."

