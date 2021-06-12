Alex Eala clinches French Open doubles championship

TOURNAMENT top seeds Alex Eala and Oksana Selekhmeteva have emerged victorious.

The Filipina-Russian pair came hungry, and easily overpowered the eighth-seeded duo of Russian Maria Bondarenko and Hungary’s Amarissa Kiara Toth, 6-0, 7-5, in the championship game of the 2021 Roland Garros French Open Girls’ Doubles in Paris, France Saturday night (Manila time).

Eala, 16, and Selekhmeteva, 18, perfected the first set, breaking their opposite numbers in the 1st, 3rd, and 5th game.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In the following set, however, Bondarenko and Toth got an early rhythm going, leading at 3-1.

Eala and Selekhmeteva rallied back and tied the game at 4-4, holding their serve before they broke through to steal the lead at 5-4. Bondarenko and Toth then tied it back at 5-5.

The W25 Platja D’ Aro finalists took the deuce advantage, breaking their opponents at 6-5 and winning a first serve to seal the win at 7-5.

This victory now means that both Eala and Selekhmeteva have two individual Juniors Grand Slam Doubles records... each.

Continue reading below ↓

Eala first won in the 2020 Australian Open, while Selekhmeteva got hers in the 2019 US Open.

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.