Alex Eala slips back to World No. 3, remains the only Asian in Top 10

FILIPINA teen tennis sensation Alex Eala slipped back to the third spot in the most recent update of the International Tennis Federation’s World Juniors rankings.

This adjustment follows a quarterfinal finish in both Singles and Doubles play of the 2021 U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam played for the year.

The 16-year-old, who had previously occupied number two, slid back to third with 2643 points.

Still, she’s the only Asian in the top ten of the girls’ global juniors rankings.

How Alex Eala ranking compares

Eala ceded second place to Robin Montgomery of the United States with 2766.25 points — a windfall after conquering the Girls’ singles of the New York-based tourney.

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva of Andorra, who also lost in the quarterfinals, remained as No. 1 with 3154.75 points.

Belarusian Kristina Dmitruk claimed No. 4 with 2453 points while French Elsa Jacquemot took No. 5 with 2205.5 points.

Earlier this year, the Filipina achieved her second Grand Slam honors after conquering the French Open Girls’ Doubles with Russia’s Oksana Selekhmeteva, who’s at World No. 57.

