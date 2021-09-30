Where to watch UFC, F1 on PH TV with FOX Sports shutting down

TAP Digital Media Ventures Inc. has picked up the broadcast rights of UFC and Formula 1 in the Philippines, following the shutdown of the FOX networks in Southeast Asia.

Where to watch UFC, F1 on Philippine TV

Cignal TV announced that the two properties will be aired on Premier Sports, a new channel owned by TAP DMV, beginning in October.

The UFC broadcast on Premier Sports will begin on October 3 with UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker, while F1 will begin airing on the network on October 9 with the Turkish Grand Prix qualifying race.

Premier Sports is available on Cignal channel 272.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The development comes after The Walt Disney Company decided to cease the broadcast of three of its sports channels FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, and FOX Sports 3 beginning October 1.

The FOX sports networks were carrying the UFC fights and F1 races over the past few years, until the Walt Disney pulled the plug along with other FOX and Disney entertainment channels to focus on the streaming platform.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Premier Sports has been broadcasting the NFL games, the UEFA Champions League, and the Ryder Cup since it began airing on television last week.

TAP also recently bagged the broadcast rights of the Japan B.League where several Filipino basketball players will be seeing action in the 2021-2022 season.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.