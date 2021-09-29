B.LEAGUE will be shown in Philippine airwaves as it has struck a deal with Tap Digital Media Ventures (TapDMV) for the telecast of the 2021-22 season.

How to watch Japan B.League games on Philippine TV

The Japanese professional league announced the news on Wednesday, with TapDMV committing to show 51 games throughout the season, including the opening game between Ryukyu Golden Kings and Alvark Tokyo at Okinawa Arena this Thursday.

Eight Filipinos are set to see action in the B.League, led by Thirdy Ravena who will play his sophomore season with San-En NeoPhoenix.

Also suiting up are Kiefer Ravena for Shiga Lakestars, Bobby Ray Parks of Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, Kobe Paras of Niigata Albirex BB, Dwight Ramos of Toyama Grouses, and Javi Gomez de Liaño of Ibaraki Robots.

Juan Gomez de Liaño of Earthfriends Tokyo Z and Kemark Carino of Aomori Wat's will also play in the second division this year.

The games will be aired on TAP Sports, TAP GO, and their social media platforms through its apps, as well as in cable television on channel 94 on Cignal, 188 on Sky Cable, and 215 on CableLink.

