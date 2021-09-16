Cignal also announces shutdown of FOX, Disney channels

CIGNAL has likewise announced that the channels under The Walt Disney Company including two FOX Sports channels is shutting down starting October 1.

Cigal channel changes

In a post on Facebook, Cignal has advised its subscribers about the ceasing of eight channels under The Walt Disney wing in all Pay TV operators in Southeast Asia starting the beginning of next month.

Sky has already made a similar advisory early this month.

The channels that will cease broadcast are FOX Sports and FOX Sports 2 along with Disney Junior, Disney Channel, FOX Movies, FOX Action Movies, FOX Life, and FOX.

Reports state that The Walt Disney Company is said to be shifting its focus to the streaming platform following the shutdown of the channels.

Cignal reiterated that it has added new channels in its place with sports channels Premier Sports and UAAP Varsity Channel added to the line-up.

It also confirmed in another Facebook post that Premier Sports, reportedly owned by Philippine-based entertainment company TAP Digital Media Ventures, will start airing on September 20 and will take the place of FOX Sports as the carrier of the UFC in the country starting in October.

Other new channels that were added according to Cignal are Lotus Macau, Tagalized Movie Channel, TAP TV, Dreamworks, TAP Action Flix, TAP Movies, and Moonbug Kids which has and will be launched during the month.

