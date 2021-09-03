New Cignal channel set to become new home for UFC fights

LOOKS like mixed martial arts fans in the Philippines can still watch UFC fights despite the looming shutdown of FOX Sports in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia.

Cignal bared in its website the launch of a new sports channel in Premier Sports which will be “the ultimate choice of top-notch international sports action featuring favorites like UFC, NFL, WTA Tournaments, UEFA Champions, and Europa Leagues."

Cignal said Premier Sports will be available on Channel 272 on postpaid plans 520 and up, and prepaid load 500 and up starting September 20.

It is still unknown whether the Premier Sports channel will be made available in the channel lineup of other cable television providers.

FOX Sports goes off the air

MMA fans have expressed concern after it was announced that the three FOX Sports channels will be among the 13 channels that will cease broadcast not only in the Philippines but also in Hong Kong and the rest of Southeast Asia starting on October 1.

FOX Sports is home to several prized sports properties which aside from the UFC also include grand slam tennis tournaments and major golf competion as well the NBA and Major League Baseball.

