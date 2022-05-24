Under-fire Bolick breaks silence on Aby Marano split

A DAY after posting the good news about his marriage, Robert Bolick has broken his long silence about his split with volleyball star Aby Marano.

Earlier today, Marano had posted cryptic tweets that seemed to allude to their breakup.

“When the time is right — iretri mo,” she said in one tweet.

Neither athlete has spoken openly about the circumstances or timeline of their split.

In response, the beleaguered Bolick — whose personal life has come under fire on social media in the wake of his wedding announcement, including from his own mother — published a very lengthy post on Facebook for Marano… and perhaps, some of his own critics, as well.

“Di porket tahimik at di nag sasalita akala niyo guilty hindi lalaki kasi ako tahimik lang kahit sinisiraan na ok lang kasi ganun naman talaga sa society ngayon pag lalaki?” said the NorthPort star guard.

Robert Bolick has stunning revelations about Aby Marano

Bolick's social media outburst came just days after posting in his official pages that he had wed flight attendant and social media influencer Cassandra Yu in a civil ceremony.

On Tuesday, the PBA star's mom, Zeny, aired her feelings about the marriage in a comment posted on an article about the marriage.

“Una sa lahat aby,” Bolick went on, addressing the F2 Logistics player directly, “wag ka masyado feeling victim alam mo naman yung rason bakit ganun alam mo ginawa mo kumalat pa nga eh pero never ko linabas kasi kailangan pag usapan yun as a couple para ayusin kasi ganun naman dapat eh dbah?”

The NorthPort star also leveled a grave accusation against Marano, claiming that she had undergone an abortion, and kept it secret from her loved ones.

“[A]lam mo ginawa mo buntis ka tapos nag pa lag lag ka tama ba yun?” he wrote. “Sino banaman lalaki gusto sumama sa isang babaeng ganun? Mismo pamilya mo di alam paano pa kaya teammate mo alam ba nila?”

Bolick confessed that he was glad that they had broken off their relationship.

“Kaysa protektaan aba masaya pa sinisiraan kaya nga nag papasalamat ako na dumating asawa ko ngayon wala naman talaga siya kinalaman eh di naman ng agaw never ngyare yun eh decision ko talaga na makipag kita na sa iba kasi wala na tayo eh.”

To his family — and especially his mother, who had claimed in a social media comment that his new wife would not be welcome to her house, Bolick wrote, “Sa aking pamilya mahal na mahal ko kayo di niyo lang talaga alam ngyayare for sure kasalanan ko kasi di ako nag sabi pero paano mo sabihin mga ganung bagay sa pamilya mo? pero kahit ganun paman mahal na mahal ko kayo at welcome kayo sa buhay namin ni cassandra at sa magiging anak namin in the future.”

Along with the post, he posted a picture from his wedding ceremony with Cassandra Yu, and ended his long post by saying, “[M]asayang masaya ako kasama ko asawa ko nag papasaya sa buhay ko kahit anong gawin niyo matatag relationship namin kasi alam namin sa isat isa yung totoo at kung may problema man kami inaayos namin mag asawa!”

