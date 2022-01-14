Katas ng kamao: Carlo Paalam now has his own commercial space

OLYMPICS medalist Carlo Paalam is putting some muscle into his long-term investments.

Just months after winning silver in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the young boxer decided to start his very own business.

With incentives amounting to at least P17 million, thanks to his triumph in Japan, he recently shared his new commercial property; a two-storey building with a mini grocery.

Paalam store and building located in hometown where Carlo Paalam grew up as a scavenger

The establishment is located in his hometown, Cagayan De Oro City.

"Another hard work earned," the soft-spoken boxer wrote on Instagram as he shared a gallery of photos of the building.

This success is quite a big leap from the life he had growing up as a street scavenger.

Since their victory in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Paalam and his fellow Olympic boxers have been showered with well-deserved blessings. Carlo and his fellow boxers were awarded the Congressional Medal of Distinction last September 2021, as well as their own respective house and lots from the National Housing Authority and the Philippine Olympic Committee.

