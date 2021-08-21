TOKYO Olympics medalists Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial received their incentives from House Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero on Saturday at the AirAsia headquarters inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

In a ceremony dubbed “Bagsik Ng Kamao,” silver medalists Petecio and Paalam received P2 million each, and Marcial got P1 million, with Romero joining the event virtually.

Romero (1-Pacman Partylist) is in Las Vegas to support his dear friend Sen. Manny Pacquiao in his much-awaited comeback fight against Cuban Yordenis Ugás.

“Nesthy, Carlo and Eumir brought immense pride and hope to the Filipino people amid these trying times due to the pandemic. They truly deserve these blessings," said Romero. “But please, your Olympic journey should not stop in the Tokyo Games, abot kamay na ninyo ang pangarap ninyong mag-uwi ng ginto.’

Air Asia executive Erick Arejola and Edwin Galvez, CEO in one of Romero’s companies, handed the checks to the Tokyo Games heroes.

Romero also stressed the significance of their victories to Philippine boxing, saying: "They proved once again na kaya talaga ng mga Pinoy na makipagsabayan sa buong mundo pagdating sa boxing like what Manny Pacquiao and our other great boxers did. Iba ang bagsik ng mga kamao ng Pinoy."

Two weeks ago, Romero personally handed a P3 million check to weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, the country’s first Olympic gold medal winner.

Romero also promised that Marcial will have a lifetime free electricity since he operates the electric cooperative in Zamboanga City.

To his delight, Marcial stood and unleashed some combinations before thanking the former amateur basketball godfather.

Romero also appealed to Paalam not to turn professional yet, saying, “Bata ka pa at may Paris Olympics pa, baka dun mo masungkit ang ginto.”

"We are extremely proud of these sports heroes. Their achievements will surely serve as an inspiration to the next generation of Filipino boxers," said Romero.

"Saktong-sakto ito for them to celebrate their victories with their families," said the owner of the NorthPort Batang Pier team in the PBA.

