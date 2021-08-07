Carlo Paalam bound for P17 million rewards, PAL free flights for silver medal finish

LIKE fellow Olympic silver medalist Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam is still bound for a windfall of incentives once he comes home from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The spunky 24-year-old boxer from Cagayan de Oro is expected to receive P17 million in rewards for his podium finish in Japan, despite losing via split decision to Great Britain's Galal Yafai in the men's flyweight finals on Saturday.

Paalam will receive the government-mandated P5 million incentive from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) under Republic Act No. 10699.

Aside from that, there are also pledges to match the P5 million rewards from Manny V. Pangilinan and San Miguel Corporation (SMC) chairman Ramon S. Ang, each promising to dole out the same amount for any Olympic silver medal winner.

Deputy Speaker Rep. Mikee Romero is also giving out a P2 million reward for a silver medal, one Paalam and Petecio are expected to receive once they come home.

Philippine Airlines also offers Carlo Paalam Mabuhay Miles

Philippine Airlines also gifted the boxer with 60,000 Mabuhay Miles every year for life, assuring that airfare will no longer be a problem for Paalam for his overseas training.

More generous sponsors are expected to step up, like what has happened to other medalists such as gold medal-winning weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, Petecio, and bronze medalist boxer Eumir Marcial.

It's a magnificent Olympic debut for Paalam, who had to go through the eye of the needle to earn his place in the podium.

He first stopped Brendan Irvine of Ireland, 4-1, in the round of 32, before shutting out Mohamed Flissi of Algeria via unanimous decision in the round of 16, a 4-0 win over Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan in the quarterfinals, and a clinical 5-0 conquest of Ryomei Tanaka of host Japan in the semis.

Unfortunately, Yafai was a tough cookie to crumble as Paalam was knocked down in the first round and had to fight catch-up in the next rounds.

