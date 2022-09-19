Japan? Korea? MPBL? Netizens point Desiderio’s next destination

PAUL DESIDERIO’S short career in the PBA has come to a reported close, as Blackwater officials told Spin.ph that the Blackwater guard told them he will retire from the league.

His tenure ended with a whimper rather than a bang, as Desiderio’s once-promising career petered out in an ACL injury, accusations of domestic abuse, and an aborted trade.

Blackwater team owner Dioceldo Sy has confirmed that Desiderio indeed told management of his intentions.

Fans react to news of Paul Desiderio's alleged retirement

News of his alleged retirement dropped in a heated point in basketball hoops’ fandom. Over the weekend, fans decried a meeting between the Japanese B.League and the PBA, as well as the SBP’s decision to prevent Will Navarro from playing in Korea… which they saw as moves by Philippine basketball officials to put a stopper on the exodus of young basketball players abroad.

As such, comments on the Spin.ph Facebook page about Desiderio were greeted with references to the B.League and the KBL.

“Magandang scape plan yan nice moved poul,,Bye pba hello japan and korea!” said one of the top comments.

“Japan, Japan” was a common refrain in the comments section. A commenter even posted a GIF of the Japanese flag.

“Mgreretire, tpos Japan japan nxt yr! Nice,” said one.

“Pede sa japan to. O kaya kbl may laro naman yan e,” wrote another.

But perhaps there’s another option that’s nearer to home? “Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League is waving,” reminded one netizen.

Others were more speculative.

“Sus retire daw baka winaive na ng team yan,” wrote one.

Wrote another, “kakagulpe mo sa jowa m yan tuloy ahaha dati pa atin to atin to kpa ayun a intertown kna lng lalaro bigla ahaha.”

Here are other comments on Paul Desiderio on social media right now:

