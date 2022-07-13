Blackwater statement on Agatha Uvero-Paul Desiderio abuse issue

BLACKWATER management condemns any form of violence against women, but at the same time, also respects the personal life and privacy of their players.

The Bossing made their stand clear in the aftermath of the revelations made by former courtside reporter Agatha Uvero on the alleged abuse committed to her by ex-partner and Blackwater player Paul Desiderio.

In a statement released by the team Wednesday, the Bossing would rather not touch on the sensitive issue until both sides are heard.

“We reserve the right to comment on any social media posts especially if they are unverified,” part of the statement read.

“If the allegations were true and the concerned player consents, then we will look into it and possibly come out with our position.”

PBA also looking into Agatha Uvero allegations

Uvero made a shocking revelation early Wednesday morning when she posted on social media, accusing Desiderio of physical and mental abuse.

The fourth-year Blackwater guard currently out of the roster due to an ACL injury.

Desiderio has not yet replied to the serious allegations, and Blackwater has not heard anything yet from the former University of the Philippines stalwart.

“We respect the personal life and privacy of our players unless they seek our help and assistance,” said the Bossing.

But the rejuvenated franchise made it clear where it stands as far as violence against women is concerned.

“Definitely, we abhor any and all forms of violence against women and children,” it added. “Women and children deserve nothing less than our love and respect.”

