Patrimonio leads PBA personalities vying in May elections

FROM Cap to Yorme candidate?

Don’t look now but four-time league MVP Alvin Patrimonio heads a group of former PBA players who are set to throw their hats in the political ring in the 2022 elections.

Sources bared ‘The Captain’ will be running for mayor of Cainta, Rizal while another Purefoods great, James Yap, is mulling a run for a councilor seat in San Juan City.

Between the two PBA greats, Patrimonio will be in for an uphill fight as he will likely go up against the wife of outgoing Cainta Mayor Kit Nieto.

Getting ready

But like in his long, legendary PBA career, Patrimonio isn't going into battle unprepared.

This early, sources said the camp of the current Magnolia team manager has prepared a platform that puts priority on public service and good governance for the residents of Cainta.

Plans for a state-of-the-art hospital, upgraded services for patients undergoing dialysis, chemotherapy and rehabilitation, and projects to address flooding in the first-class municipality have also been drafted.

Sources in his camp also bared plans to turn Cainta into an e-municipality.





Patrimonio, a longtime Cainta resident, isn't part of the Magnolia team in the ongoing PBA Philippine Cup semi-bubble in Bacolor, Pampanga.

However, sources said the legend is still very much a part of the San Miguel Corp. organization.

Meanwhile, Yap, sources said, is being eyed to vie for a seat in the San Juan council along with former PBA players Don Allado and Paul Artadi.

Artadi, a former Yap teammate, is a two-term councilor in the city. All three are allied with San Juan mayor Francis Zamora, a former La Salle player.

Another Purefoods great, Rey Evangelista, is being eyed to run for a public position in Ormoc, Leyte.

