PBA dads and the sons who followed in their footsteps

THERE have been a number of players who followed in their fathers' footsteps and played in the PBA. One father-and-son pair Robert Jaworski Sr. and his junior, who is better known as Dudut, even played as teammates at Ginebra from 1996 to 1998.

For Father’s Day, we honor the best second-generation players in the pro league.

Paolo Hubalde

Hubalde spent 11 seasons in the PBA playing for San Miguel, Ginebra, Red Bull, Air21, Shopinas, Mahindra, and GlobalPort. His father, Freddie, meanwhile, had a 16-season career in the PBA including an MVP season in 1977 with the Crispa Redmanizers. He's still active in the MPBL.

Kiefer Ravena

Ravena is now one of the stars at NLEX after an impressive amateur career adorned by five Southeast Asian Games gold medals and UAAP championships. In 1991, Kiefer’s father Bong won his own SEA Games medal before becoming a PBA Rookie of the Year - the perfect start to a 12-year pro career.

Jeron Teng

One of Alaska’s young guns had a decorated college career with La Salle. But he has a tough act to follow in father Alvin who in a solid 14-year PBA career became known as ‘The Robocop’ for his rebounding and defensive prowess.

Renren Ritualo

A three-point sniper from La Salle, Ritualo was the Rookie of the Year in 2002 and played 12 seasons in the PBA, following in the footsteps of his father Florendo Sr., who suited up for nine seasons all with Great Taste from 1975 to 1983.

Billy Mamaril

After being drafted in 2003, Mamaril continues to be a serviceable player for San Miguel, already surpassing his father Romulo, who played for 12 seasons from 1980 to 1991 with Crispa, Manhattan, Tanduay, Anejo, and Shell.

Jason Webb

The La Salle standout spent six seasons in the PBA with Sta. Lucia and Tanduay, the same team that his father Freddie played for from 1976 to 1978 during the tailend of a career that saw its finest moments in the old MICAA. Jason is now an assistant coach at Magnolia, where he was once head coach.

Arth Dela Cruz

The Barangay Ginebra cager was drafted in the PBA in 2015 after an outstanding college career with San Beda. His father Art’s pro career lasted for 10 seasons all with San Miguel, where he distinguished himself as a top rebounder and defender.

Rome Dela Rosa

A key player in San Beda’s title runs in the NCAA, Dela Rosa is now having a solid career with Magnolia after being drafted by Alaska in 2014. No one is prouder than his father Romy, who for 10 seasons also saw action in the PBA for Shell and Sta. Lucia.

Ray Parks

Parks has been etching his mark in Philippine basketball since suiting up for Alab Pilipinas in the ABL. Now entering his second year in the PBA, the TNT KaTropa cager is playing in the same league that his father Bobby Sr. dominated, winning the Best Import award an unprecedented seven times in his career.

Japeth Aguilar

The Barangay Ginebra stalwart is starting to show his true potential after winning the Finals MVP award in the 2019 Governors’ Cup. Always by his side is his father Peter, who also had a PBA career with Alaska, 7-Up, Sta. Lucia, and Shell.