Charo Soriano formalizes bid as Tuguegarao councilor

CHARO Soriano has filed her certificate of candidacy for councilor of Tuguegarao City.

Philippine National Volleyball Federation board member Soriano announced on Wednesday evening that she’s running for City Councilor.

The former Ateneo star was accompanied by her father and incumbent Tuguegarao Mayor Jefferson Soriano and mother Eleanor in filing her certificate of candidacy.

“Sa panahon ngayon, madalas nating naririnig ang tanong na - ano ba ang ambag mo sa ating mundo? Naging tanong ko rin ito sa sarili ko,” Charo wrote.

“Kaya ngayong araw, ako po ay nagpasa ng aplikasyon bilang inyong Sangguniang Panlungsod dito sa ating mahal na Tuguegarao para makatulong, maki-isa, makinig, at maiangat pang lalo ang pamumuhay ng mga Tuguegaraoeños.”

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Soriano played for the Lady Eagles from 2003 to 2008 and served as assistant coach from 2012-14.

The 35-year-old co-founded the Beach Volleyball Republic in 2015 that staged several tournaments nationwide before the pandemic.

She is the team owner of Perlas Spikers in the Premier Volleyball League.

