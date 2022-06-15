LOOK: Kobe Paras spotted with Ina Raymundo's daughter, Erika Rae

GOOD times and tan lines, indeed.

Kobe Paras and Erika Rae Poturnak, Ina Raymundo's daughter, were spotted on a beach trip together.

Poturnak, 20, uploaded an Instagram story on Wednesday, showing a gallery of Polaroid photos taken during the vacation, which included a selfie with the Niigata Albirex player, as well as some solo photos of him.

They were joined by a few friends too.

The 24-year-old son of Benjie Paras also reposted the IG story on his personal account.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓

Fans hype Erika Rae, Kobe Paras

While no confirmation about the status of their relationship has been made from either party, fans were quick to hype the 'likely' couple.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Is a new love team in the works? We'll keep an eye on their IG!

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.