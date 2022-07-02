Dating and Relationships

Ship continues to sail as Erika Rae posts new photos with Kobe Paras

by spin.ph staff
5 hours ago
undefined
PHOTO: Left: Erika Poturnak on IG

ALL ABOARD this ship!

Fans got an extra dose of kilig as Erika Rae Poturnak posted a gallery of photos with Kobe Paras.

    Sweet exchanges between Kobe Paras, Erika Poturnak?

    The lovely pair are keeping it cryptic, though

    The daughter of Ina Raymundo only put cloud emojis as caption, while the son of the PBA legend replied with a gecko.

    Fans, though, loved the little exchange.

    Poturnak's post follows Paras' series of photos from last week.

    "From Bali, with love," he wrote.

    Although they're yet to deny or confirm any relationship, the past weeks have seen sweet exchanges between the two on social media.

