Ship continues to sail as Erika Rae posts new photos with Kobe Paras

ALL ABOARD this ship!

Fans got an extra dose of kilig as Erika Rae Poturnak posted a gallery of photos with Kobe Paras.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Sweet exchanges between Kobe Paras, Erika Poturnak?

The lovely pair are keeping it cryptic, though

The daughter of Ina Raymundo only put cloud emojis as caption, while the son of the PBA legend replied with a gecko.

Continue reading below ↓

Fans, though, loved the little exchange.

Poturnak's post follows Paras' series of photos from last week.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"From Bali, with love," he wrote.

Although they're yet to deny or confirm any relationship, the past weeks have seen sweet exchanges between the two on social media.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.