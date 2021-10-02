‘Ganda ng first game’: The best reactions to Kobe Paras’ B.League debut

THE YOUNG gun makes a splashing debut in the Land of the Rising Sun.

While the Kyoto Hannaryz ultimately walked away with a W, the Niigata Albirex BB’s loss took away none of the shine of Kobe Paras’ big B.League splash. The former UP Fighting Maroon tallied 25 points, 4 dimes, and 2 steals at the City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka hardcourt.

These Twitterati certainly paid attention. Check out these reactions:

We will watch your career with great interest

Cue the “100%” emoji for Kobe Paras

Say hello to “6-ban Kobii Parasu” (No. 6 Kobe Paras)

