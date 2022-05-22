Grief and disbelief as Philippine basketball hits new low

AFTER 33 years, the Philippines SEA Games hoops dynasty came to a crashing end.

Indonesia, led by former Gilas coach Rajko Toroman, manhandled our boys in blue, 85-81, to deny the team its first gold medal since 1989.

On social media, fans were angry and disappointed, to say the least. Gilas is currently on the Twitter trending charts, in a packed sports afternoon that also saw the UAAP cheerdance competition, the crowning of Letran as NCAA champs, and the Gilas Women’s team’s loss from a few hours ago.

These tweets say it all

Still, we salute you

Processing the Gilas loss

A double (or triple) disappointment for some fans

Some fans still looking for Coach Tab

