Grief and disbelief as Philippine basketball hits new low

by spin.ph staff
Just now
Indonesia beats Gilas
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

AFTER 33 years, the Philippines SEA Games hoops dynasty came to a crashing end.

Indonesia, led by former Gilas coach Rajko Toroman, manhandled our boys in blue, 85-81, to deny the team its first gold medal since 1989.

    On social media, fans were angry and disappointed, to say the least. Gilas is currently on the Twitter trending charts, in a packed sports afternoon that also saw the UAAP cheerdance competition, the crowning of Letran as NCAA champs, and the Gilas Women’s team’s loss from a few hours ago.

    These tweets say it all

    Still, we salute you

    Processing the Gilas loss

    A double (or triple) disappointment for some fans

    Some fans still looking for Coach Tab

