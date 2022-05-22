Indonesia ends long Philippine reign as king of SEA Games basketball

HANOI – Indonesia pulled off a king-sized upset in the 31st Southeast Asian Games men’s basketball final on Sunday, stunning Gilas Pilipinas, 85-81, on Sunday before a stunned fans at the Thanh Tri Gymnasium.

The Indonesian cagers banked on a collective effort led by naturalized player Marques Bolden, Derrick Michael Xzavierro, and Damar Abraham Gratiwa to take an unlikely gold medal and end the Philippines’ 33-year reign in men’s basketball.

The last time the Philippines lost in a SEA Games basketball was in 1989 when an all-amateur team settled for the silver against host Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur.

This all-pro Philippine team asembled by Chot Reyes played catch-up all afternoon and found itself in dire straits after Bolden, playing in only his second game of the tournament, scored on a putback to give Indonesia an 81-76 lead with 40.8 seconds left.

Matthew Wright made a three-pointer to cut the deficit to three. But after Gilas forced a turnover, Wright missed a contested shot allowing Grahita to complete the victory by sinking two free throws with 6.1 seconds left.

To put the magnitude of the loss in its proper perspective, the Philippines has won 13 successive basketball gold medals since 1991, except for the two times the sport wasn't played in 2005 in Manila [when the Philippines' basketball federation was suspended by Fiba] and 2009 in Laos.

