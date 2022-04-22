Fans surprised to see Cardo Dalisay interrupt live celebration telecast

WITH GINEBRA clinching the championship, fans numbering in the thousands cheered themselves hoarse as confetti rained down from the rafters inside the Mall of Asia Arena.

But fans at home wanting to feel the same spirit had their own celebrations cut short when the PBA’s live telecast abruptly ended… and Ang Probinsyano came on.

The long-running teleserye, originally aired on ABS-CBN, made its way to TV5 a little more than a year ago, after the media network was stripped of its franchise. First broadcast in 2015, the adventures of Cardo Dalisay are still going strong — strong enough, it seems, to cut short the PBA’s broadcast.

Here’s what fans are saying about the unfortunate scheduling.

Netizens sound off on Ang Probinsyano interruption

On the Spin.ph Facebook page, these commenters also chimed in:

