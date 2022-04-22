PBA Finals attendance breaches 20,000K mark in Game 6

GAME Six of the 2021-2022 PBA Governors’ Cup Finals between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco attracted 20,224 fans at the Mall of Asia Arena - the biggest crowd for a sports event during the pandemic.

The PBA set another new high after drawing 18,251 fans during Game Five of the finals last Easter Sunday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The new high was set after the PBA was forced to postpone Game Six last Wednesday due to a fire at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The attendance in the PBA fans rose in each of the games of the best-of-seven series.

