PBA Finals attendance breaches 20,000K mark in Game 6

GAME Six of the 2021-2022 PBA Governors’ Cup Finals between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco attracted 20,224 fans at the Mall of Asia Arena - the biggest crowd for a sports event during the pandemic.
The PBA set another new high after drawing 18,251 fans during Game Five of the finals last Easter Sunday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.
The new high was set after the PBA was forced to postpone Game Six last Wednesday due to a fire at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.
The attendance in the PBA fans rose in each of the games of the best-of-seven series.
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.