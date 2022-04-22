News And Trends

These are the best reactions to Ginebra’s Governors’ Cup triumph

by spin.ph staff
2 hours ago
BEFORE we do our usual roundup of tweets to Ginebra’s victory, let’s take a moment to embed this very heartwarming moment captured by Spin.ph’s associate editor Gerry Ramos from the sidelines of the Mall of Asia Arena.

Awwww!

Well, the Gin Kings have clinched the win, ending the Meralco-Ginebra Governors’ Cup quadrology with a decisive 103-92 victory. The series will no longer need to head to the Philippine Arena to close it up, while the Kabarangays — the league’s most active fans — can finally heave a sigh of relief.

    Gin Kings fans rejoice!

    Fans capture the moment live

    Praise for Scottie, Tenorio, JBL

    If Ginebra wins tonight…

    Baka next series

    ‘Pigil-ihi’ finals

    During the game, Ginebra fans also sparked a "Luto" cheer as they complained about the officiating.

    The jeering started at 8:09 in the third quarter, with Cliff Hodge on the charity stripe, then again when refs called Arvin Tolentino for a shooting foul against Bong Quinto at the close of the third frame.

    Crowd makes their feelings loud and clear

    With additional reporting from Mark Villeza.

