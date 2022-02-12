Decathlon now has Spotify playlists for every workout mood

WHEN IT came time to choose the songs that would go into the official Decathlon Philippines workout playlists on Spotify, everyone on the team had a voice.

“We worked with our internal team, who are all athletes and regular sports players,” Decathlon PH communications manager Aya Garcia told Spin.ph. “The process was quite basic, as we asked them about the songs that motivate them during the workouts.”

The end result was eight official playlists that cover your workout mood: from the blissed-out “Yoga and Meditation” to the high-octane “Power Workout” (sample track: Kanye West’s “Black Skinhead”). There’s even a playlist for hiking and one for “Workout! At the Disco.”

There’s also the fan-compiled “Everyjuan’s Playlist.”

“We asked our users about their ultimate workout songs and then compiled everything in that playlist,” explained Garcia. “This allows other users to discover motivation and inspiration through other sports fans! The goal now is to keep that playlist fresh.”

Check out all the playlists by tapping here.

Decathlon continues online expansion

A playlist on Spotify likely isn’t the first thing that pops into your head when you think of Decathlon, but Garcia insists that it’s all part of Decathlon’s mission.

After all, since the start of the global pandemic, Decathlon PH has been regularly publishing workout-from-home programs on its social media pages.

“Currently, our fitness and workout programs can't cover all levels of play and one way for us to connect and support those other levels is music,” said Garcia.

“On the other hand, we're continuously working on other ways to make sports at home more accessible through advice and free programs. The target is to provide experiences and for our products to make those experiences even better and more effective.”

And while the situation has definitely improved from those uncertain first days of lockdown — Decathlon has even launched two new branches in SM Mall of Asia and SM North Edsa — the sports retailers’ initiatives continue to roll on.

Aside from highlighting its e-commerce website decathlon.ph, Garcia also added. “All stores are now equipped with Click and Collect. This option is free, and it allows the user to purchase online and get their items in any Decathlon store within four hours.”

