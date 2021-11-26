Artistas hesitant to get into streaming, reveals Bugoy Cariño in new gaming podcast

THE GUEST list of Weekly GG, a new video game podcast from Tier One Entertainment, starts out innocently enough. BON CHAN, coach of the dominant Mobile Legends pro team Blacklist International, fronts the first episode, while Dexie Diaz, one of the gaming company’s most successful talents, headlines the second. So far, so good.

Then, on the third episode, hosts Tryke Gutierrez, Marlon Marcelo, and John Castro trot out — wham! almost out of the blue — Bugoy Cariño and Sharlene San Pedro.

Both Cariño and San Pedro are more popularly known as former child stars in the long-running Goin Bulilit gag show. (Readers of Spin.ph may also be familiar with Bugoy as the partner of volleyball player EJ Laure.) But despite their showbiz cred, the two have already made their own mark in the streaming world, amassing a respectable number of followers on their gaming-dedicated Facebook pages.

It’s a trend that many artistas have embraced. Dexie Diaz herself got her start in showbiz before becoming a streamer. But as Cariño explains, there are some in the showbiz world who still have reservations.

“Kaya din po kami nahihiya mag-stream, halimbawa, artista ka at mag-i-i-stream ka [...] yung mga ibang tao, sinasabi nila na, ‘O bakit ka nasa streaming world? Wala na bang pera sa ganito?’” he bared in the latest episode of Weekly GG.

When he hears comments like that, Cariño tries his best to maintain the high ground — though not always successfully.

“Ako, sobrang ignore po,” he told the hosts. “Pero may times po na minsan [...] bad trip, minsan sinasagot ko na. Gusto kong lumaban, lagi na lang ako inaapi. Gusto ko po namang ipaglaban ang sarili ko. Tapos pinaglaban ko naman ang sarili ko, ako naman yung mali.”

Gaming podcasts a rising new trend, says Tier One CEO

Cariño and San Pedro are just more examples of gaming becoming more and more mainstream, said GG Weekly podcast host Tryke Gutierrez, who is also the co-founder and CEO of Tier One.

“What we want to show in Weekly GG is that gaming has really transcended to the mainstream,” he said in an interview with Spin.ph. “And [the] mainstream today is not TV. [The] mainstream today is digital. [C]elebrities like Bugoy are like, we want to be in this space. We want to enter the gaming space. And that’s such an awesome thing to see.”

GG Weekly is Gutierrez’s attempt to showcase the multiple facets and perspectives that gaming has become in Philippine society. It’s a topic that’s close to his heart — and one he feels is fit for a podcast format.

“Audio as a platform is a very, very important layer to what we want to do in terms of bringing gaming into the mainstream. And I think the reason why is the behavior of content consumption is really different nowadays, in which what the eyes digest is sometimes not what the ears digest,” said Tryke.

Gamers, he said, often put on podcasts while playing games. It’s a saturation of content that digital-first brains have easily adapted to — multi-platform multitasking at its finest. And Tier One wants to own both spaces, both audio and video.

“It's a very hyper-focused audience, and you really tap the communities who really want to follow you on the deepest level,” he added.

And while interviews with the likes of Bugoy Cariño are already juicy enough on their own, Gutierrez says that future episodes may not always have the same talk-show format.

“Tor those who are really hardcore into gaming and esports, and who want to understand the industry, who want to see the trends, who wants to [know] what happens behind the scenes, that's where the future episodes will revolve around,” he teased.

“We're going to talk about the bad and the good behind the scenes, some salaries, some deals we can share. So that it's more juicy.”

Weekly GG streams exclusively on Spotify.

