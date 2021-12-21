LOOK: Decathlon MOA is brand’s second new store in as many months

ONE OF the country’s biggest sporting goods retailers is on a roll.

Right in time for the holidays, Decathlon just opened a new branch in the SM Mall of Asia — its second in as many months, after it cut the ribbon on its SM North branch.

Both branches represent what Decathlon calls a “long-term partnership” with SM Supermalls. Its flagship store opened back in 2017 in Festival Mall, Alabang, and it later opened more stores in Masinag and Pasig.

“We want Decathlon to be the favorite sports brand of Filipinos,” said Hans Iff, CEO of Decathlon Philippines, in a statement. “Thanks to the innovation and unbeatable value of our in-house brands, we can deliver top quality products to guarantee customer satisfaction.”





What to expect from Decathlon MOA

Decathlon offers around 5,000 products for more than 70 sports. The Pasay branch, in particular, offers 1,500 square meters of space as well as a tighter integration with its online channels, like click and collect and next-day delivery.

In addition, customers to Decathlon will also be able to purchase products under Decathlon’s two major sustainability projects. The first is a line of “eco-designed sports products,” which were chosen to have lesser environmental impact. Then, there are the “second life items” — essentially, used items that are still in baseline working condition.

Ian Reoperez, store manager of Decathlon Pasay, also assured customers that the brand is coming up with more sustainable solutions.

Decathlon Pasay can be found in Level 2, Entertainment Mall in the SM Mall of Asia. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

