It's a low-key wedding for Denden Lazaro and LA Revilla

A YEAR after a simple proposal, and almost six years after they officially became a couple, power sports couple LA Revilla and Denden Lazaro finally tied the knot today.

It was a low-key wedding on social media, with their Instagram pages quiet on their momentous event.

But wedding guests, including Meralco Bolt Nico Salva and Ateneo Lady Eagles spiker Bea de Leon, posted about the happy occasion on their Instagram stories. Other guests spotted in the wedding were Alyssa Valdez of the Creamline Cool Smashers and Fille Cainglet-Cayetano, a former teammate of Lazaro with the Petron Blaze Spikers.

The couple's very sweet hashtag? #LAbanPaDen.

The two were wed just this morning at Bella Rosa Gardens in Silang, Cavite.



In a somber day in the sports world, their wedding is a sunlit piece of news. Best wishes to the newlyweds!