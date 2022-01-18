'ThirBea' trends after Ravena posts travel photo with BDL

THIRDY Ravena and Bea De Leon found themselves in the Twitter spotlight today after an unexpected Thirdy Instagram story.

On Tuesday afternoon, the San-En NeoPhoenix guard uploaded a travel photo with pal Bea de Leon hugging him from behind.

"Na-approve na po," Ravena wrote with a smiley, tagging De Leon.

Fans quickly uploaded screenshots, with breathless discussion making "ThirBea", the portmanteau for the Ateneo stars, trend on local Twitter.

ThirBea was a hot topic all this week

The "approved" line from Thirdy calls back to another IG story from the San-En player from a few days ago.

The two-time UAAP MVP hopped on an Instagram trend, uploading several "Post a pic of" requests on his IG page from his fans.

When asked for a "Pic of the most requested request," Thirdy responded with "Still don't have an approval. Na-seenzone lang po ako. Sorry guys."

And earlier today, he revealed that a photo with De Leon is the pic most requested by fans.

As of posting, over 8.5k tweets flooded social media as fans did their research. Some even claimed that the photo was taken in 2018.

Here are some of the best reactions:

