CONFIRMED: PBB names Alyssa Valdez as season's first celebrity housemate

"ANG heartstrong Phenom ng Batangas."

That would be Alyssa Valdez's tagline as ABS-CBN officially announced her entry to the Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Edition on Wednesday night.

Bianca Gonzales welcomes Alyssa to PBB

The Creamline star went online on the app Kumu, a partner of PBB, where resident host Bianca Gonzales officially welcomed her.

"Alyssa, ikinalulungkot kong sabihin na kailangan mo nang magpaalam sa iyong mga fans 'cause you are entering the PBB house!" Gonzales said.

The announcement was made on the spot.

"Thank you so much! Kuya, I'm really looking forward to seeing you soon," Alyssa said on the live interview.

A few minutes into confirmation, her name landed on the top spot in the trending charts of Twitter PH.

