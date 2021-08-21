Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Volleyball

    Chery Tiggo, Creamline, PetroGazz, Choco Mucho decline PNVF invite

    by Lance Agcaoili
    2 hours ago
    Santiago sisters Jaja Dindin Chery Tiggo vs Creamline celebration
    PHOTO: PVL photos

    Chery Tiggo has begged off from taking part in the 2021 AVC Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship in Nakhon Ratchasima from October 1 to 7 due to injuries to key players and a spike of Covid-19 cases in Thailand.

    Crossovers team manager Ronwald Dimaculangan bared on Saturday that injuries sustained by their players from their run to the title in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference in Ilocos Norte weighed in the decision.

    The team is also concerned with the pandemic situation in Thailand, he added.

    “We have injured players who need immediate medical attention aside from the high Covid cases in Thailand,” Dimaculangan said.

      The team manager declined to disclose who among their players were nursing injuries after winning seven straight games in Bacarra to win the championship in the PVL's maiden conference as a pro league.

      PVL Conference and Finals MVP Jaja Santiago will also fly to Japan in the first week of September to play as an import of Ageo Medics in Japan V.League.

      With Chery Tiggo begging off, National Team Commissions head Tonyboy Liao said the stint in the Thailand tournament was offered to runner-up Creamline, bronze medalist Petro Gazz and Choco Mucho.

      Sta. Lucia eyed by PNVF

      But all teams declined the invitation, mainly due to the COVID-19 cases in Thailand.

      Liao added the Philippine National Volleyball Federation president Tats Suzara has asked PVL head Ricky Palou to invite the fifth placer Sta. Lucia.

      “Creamline, PetroGazz and Choco Mucho backed out,” he said. “Tats requested Ricky to invite Sta Lucia which is next in line.”

        The Philippine women’s volleyball team will also participate in the AVC tournament, where Thailand and Kazakhstan will field two squads each and a team from Iran.

