Tier One exec, streamer Alodia Gosiengfiao confirms breakup with Wil Dasovich

TIER ONE co-founder Alodia Gosiengfiao has confirmed via a Facebook post her split with vlogger Wil Dasovich.

“To those asking, wala na kame,” the popular host, cosplayer, and streamer said in a brief Facebook post. “It's been a while. We tried to work things out many times but some things are not meant to be.”

She also appealed for privacy for both herself and Dasovich.

Fans and friends left messages of encouragement and sympathy in the reply thread, including a comment from Tier One streamer and RSG PH athlete Elyson “Wrecker” Caranza, who said: "Ayos lang boss Tara shot."

As of writing, her post has reached nearly 250,000 reacts, with 18,000 comments and 25,000 shares.

Alodia Gosiengfiao and Tier One Entertainment

The two began going out in 2018, around a year after Gosiengfiao founded Tier One Entertainment along with entrepreneurs Tryke Gutierrez and Brian Lim. Tier One manages the Blacklist International esports organization, which has fielded an enormously successful Mobile Legends team captained by Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna.

Tier One also manages popular vlogger collective Team Payaman.

Recently, it has been making moves internationally, with an esports- and music-fueled expansion into Japan. It also spearheaded the BS Esports college degree in Lyceum of the Philippines University, and currently streams a reality web series to find its next crop of gaming and streaming talent.

