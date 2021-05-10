Here is the subject breakdown of Lyceum’s BS Esports course

LAUNCHED last weekend at the Lyceum of the Philippines’ Facebook page, the full details of the much-vaunted BS Esports university course were finally revealed.

It is touted as the first-ever four-year course specifically for esports in the Philippines. It will be effective in the next academic year, and be split into two specializations: Esports Management, and Game Design & Development.

The CHED-approved program will have some of the following subjects, as revealed by Dr. Arlene Caballero, Dean of Lyceum’s College of Technology, and Tier One CEO Tryke Gutierrez.

The Esports Core program will be a 24-unit subject list that will cover Introduction to Esports (ESPN11C) to Esports Market Analytics and Global Trends (ESAN22C).

Then there will be a more specialized, professional program that has subjects like Social Media and Professional Ethics (SMPN11C), Sports Science: Physicality in Gaming (SSPN12C), and Esports Live Event Production (ELEP33C). It will comprise 42 units.

Lyceum developed the program in partnership with the local esports organization. Initial meetings began in 2019, but the program is now ready to launch in the next academic year.

Throughout his presentation, Gutierrez emphasized that the course was not to create athletes, streamers, or casters. Instead, this course is meant to create specialists on the back end, working on the business, marketing, and events sides, for example, in the growing industry.

“I just want to be very clear on the fact that this course is not going to be about the streamers, it’s not going to be about the talents, it’s about the people who are going to be working on the back end,” said the Tier One CEO.

Possible jobs that course graduates could consider include team owner, sales manager, marketing executive, esports agent, business development manager, project manager, and other like-minded gigs in esports.

The game development track, of course, can open up opportunities in game design, testing, quality assurance, and more.

Instructors will come from “graduates with specializations in marketing or public relations,” and other fields related to the subject that will be taught. Gutierrez also said that Tier One will be “lending some of our executives to teach in this course.”

“They are very much willing to share their knowledge and expertise,” he said.

Gutierrez promised that students taking up the course will have an internship program with Tier One Entertainment. “We will try to talk to other gaming organizations outside and possibly have internships abroad,” he said.

Lyceum's launch gathered over 27,000 views, with more than 1,100 comments.

In two posts published over the weekend, Bren Esports’ Wild Rift coach Ralph Andrei “Coach Leathergoods” Llabres raised several questions asking about the validity of an independent esports discipline over its component subjects.

“Honestly most of these subjects looks [supplementary] and not theory that we can teach [at the moment],” he said in his first post.

In another, he wrote: “Support, Management, HR, Merchandising, Accounting, Cashier, Multimedia, Social Media Management, Business Development, Marketing, and all the other forms of back end support a company would need to run properly and prosper. Will [a] BS Esports graduate best other people who graduated with specific degrees in the back end?”

In his presentation, Gutierrez had this to say to the doubters.

"Dun sa iba naman na hindi naman convinced pa dito, that's the reason why we need more education. We need to education them more, and we need to let them understand what we're doing here in this space," he said.

We'll know the answers for sure in the next four years.

