This is the advice Dogie gave to Wrecker during MPL-PH media day

ONE OF the emerging storylines of the upcoming MPL-PH Season 8 (now postponed for the time being) is the rivalry between social media titans Wrecker of RSG PH and Dogie of Nexplay EVOS.

Words have been exchanged, gloves have been thrown — and fans are hyped up about how it will all play out when the season kicks off.

What may surprise many of their followers is how collegiate the two actually are in real life.

Wrecker, whose real name is Elyson Caranza, even compares his Wrecker persona to that of a WWE promo — and there’s no business like the hype business. Outside of the stream, though, he and Setsuna Ignacio (as Dogie is known in real life) are pals, according to Caranza.

“Alam ng iba na nagtatapatan kami ni Dogie lagi sa stream, sa content. Ang hindi alam ng iba is malapit kaming magtropa,” he said during a guesting in the first episode of the MPL-PH x Calamansi show “Legendary Stars”, which is livecast weekly on the Calamansi audio platform (Google Play, App Store). “So hindi talaga kami yung nakikita niyo sa internet.”

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Case in point? When the two ran into each other during the league’s media day (a blocked off time for promotional photo shoots for the various teams), trash talking was the last thing on the agenda.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Yung nangyari nung araw na yun, di kami nagyabangan kasi e. More on nagkwentuhan lang,” Wrecker recalled to the show's host, caster and analyst Dan "Leo" Cubangay. “Yung mismong rivalry na mag-uusap kami na, uy, antayin mo ako sa, p----- i--, ganun? Wala e. Di nga kami nag-usap about dun. Talagang pagkakita namin, ang pinag-usapan namin yung, ewan ko, yung 'Kamusta ka na? Ano'ng ginagawa mo ngayon?' Ganun ang nangyari e. Walang masyadong init.”





Continue reading below ↓

In fact, as Nexplay EVOS and RSG PH mingled, Dogie even actually gave a piece of advice that Wrecker took to heart.

Wrecker reflects on the rivalry between himself and AkoSi Dogie

“Sabi niya lang kasi sa akin is, once maging ML pro player ka, talagang sulitin yung practice. Iwanan muna yung iba. Like bisyo, inom, barkada, bonding, ganyan. Kung maaari, pokusan mo lang [ang pagka-pro],” Wrecker said.

The two have much in common, in that they are perhaps known more as streamers rather than as professional athletes. Having been on the same boat that Wrecker is on now, the MPL-PH veteran drew on his own experiences.





Continue reading below ↓

“Sabi niya sa akin — di ko makalimutan — is, 'Mag-practice ka Wreck. Mag-practice ka nang sobra. Para pagdating ng MPL, di ka magaya sa akin na pagtatawanan,’” said Carranza, who also revealed in the show that he was active in theater and production became he fell into streaming.

He added: “Yung advice niya na yun is, para sa akin, maganda. Kasi naranasan niya yun e.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Wrecker, though, doesn't deny that there are times when things between he and Dogie get truly heated. "Nag-aaway talaga kami, totoo iyon," he admitted. "Dahil minsan medyo foul ang mga lumalabas sa mga bibig namin, and we take it personally. But at the end of the day, ganun naman ang mga magkaibigan e. Mag-aaway, magbabati, at least makikita mo kung ano yung mali sa isa't isa."

When sought for comment on Nexplay EVOS’ side of the media day story, Gabriel Benito, founder and CEO of Nexplay, had this to say to SPIN Life:

Continue reading below ↓

“At Nexplay, we make sure that we develop our players not just on their professional training regimen but also character building. As the star players/gamers grow in popularity on the level of a celebrity status we make sure to equip them with the right foundation to guide them in the right path of growth."

“Legendary Stars” goes live every Wednesday, from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., only at the Calamansi app. It is hosted by Dan “Leo” Cubangay, along with a shifting shoutcaster co-host.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.