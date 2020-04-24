Which quarantine ‘bigote’ are you?

QUICK question: How’s your quarantine hair doing?

With all barbers closed, we assume it’s not good. You may have even tried cutting your hair yourself, and are very, very sorry about the results.

Your facial hair is probably doing a little better because you have a shaver. But with no need to go out, some of you may have let it just grow.

Like LA Tenorio. Just a few days after the imposition of enhanced community quarantine, he was singing “We Are The World” with just a faint shadow of a goatee. Lately, though, he’s been growing his facial hair to the point that, according to his kids, he’s starting to look like Hagrid. (Medyo malayo pa naman.)

Paul Lee usually shows up at the hardcourt with a neatly shaved head and an equally neat goatee. Both are not so neat anymore during ECQ — but his quarantine shoe game is tops, so that’s okay.

Scottie Thompson has a tough workout regimen for quarantine, but perhaps not as intense a grooming regimen.

And June Mar Fajardo? Just like his on-court game, the six-time PBA MVP's beard is positively messianic.

Now, in the middle of a lockdown, a #StaySafeAndSwabe movement is growing among the PBA ranks. LA Tenorio and Paul Lee kicked it off by posting pictures of themselves shaving on Instagram and challenging other players to do the same.

Both Scottie and June Mar responded to Tenorio and took razors to their faces.

The hashtag seems to be sponsored by Gillette, but just like quarantine mustaches, we can see this growing organically as men look in the mirror and realize, damn.