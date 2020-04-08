Sneaker Spotting

LOOK: We're jealous of Paul Lee's lockdown shoe game

by John Paulo Aguilera
3 hours ago

PBA stars are coming up with different ways to cope with the season suspension and enhanced community quarantine.

Aside from providing assistance to those affected by COVID-19, some have been putting in the extra work like the Alaska Aces via their home workout challenge. Others are keeping themselves busy with another kind of game — just ask June Mar Fajardo and his Dota 2-playing pals.

For his part, Magnolia Hotshots guard Paul Lee is making the most out of the coronavirus lockdown with his family... and sneaker collection. When the three-time PBA champion isn't fooling around with his wife, he has been flexing his rare Air Jordans.

Take a look:

Air Jordan 3 Retro 'White/Orange'

Air Jordan 4 ''95 Neon'

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low 'White & University Blue'

Air Jordan 1 'LA to Chicago'

Nike Kobe 1 Protro 'MPLS'

SEE ALSO

Lee also made sure to turn his impromptu sneakers shoots into bonding moments, even posing with baby Tokyo for a few snaps.

Air Jordan 3 Retro SE 'Red Cement'

Air Jordan 1 'Rookie Of The Year'

Air Jordan 1 Retro 'Royal'

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Pure Money'

Air Jordan 13 'He Got Game'

    This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
