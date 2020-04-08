LOOK: We're jealous of Paul Lee's lockdown shoe game

PBA stars are coming up with different ways to cope with the season suspension and enhanced community quarantine.

Aside from providing assistance to those affected by COVID-19, some have been putting in the extra work like the Alaska Aces via their home workout challenge. Others are keeping themselves busy with another kind of game — just ask June Mar Fajardo and his Dota 2-playing pals.

For his part, Magnolia Hotshots guard Paul Lee is making the most out of the coronavirus lockdown with his family... and sneaker collection. When the three-time PBA champion isn't fooling around with his wife, he has been flexing his rare Air Jordans.

Take a look:

Air Jordan 3 Retro 'White/Orange'

Air Jordan 4 ''95 Neon'

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low 'White & University Blue'

Air Jordan 1 'LA to Chicago'

Nike Kobe 1 Protro 'MPLS'

Lee also made sure to turn his impromptu sneakers shoots into bonding moments, even posing with baby Tokyo for a few snaps.

Air Jordan 3 Retro SE 'Red Cement'

Air Jordan 1 'Rookie Of The Year'

Air Jordan 1 Retro 'Royal'

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Pure Money'

Air Jordan 13 'He Got Game'